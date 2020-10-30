Swiss Re swings to 9-month net loss amid pandemic

Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Friday that it swung to a net loss in the first nine months after booking claims and reserves of $3 billion related to COVID-19.

The net loss of $691 million in the period compares with a net profit of $1.3 billion a year earlier.

