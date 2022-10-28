Swiss Re swings to 9-month loss after Hurricane Ian claims

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that it swung to a bigger-than-expected loss in the first nine months as it absorbed claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The net loss of $285 million in the period compares with a profit of $1.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of $130 million, according to a consensus forecast, and the company had already flagged the burden from the hurricane last week.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.