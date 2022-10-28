Swiss Re swings to 9-month loss after Hurricane Ian claims

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Reinsurance company Swiss Re said on Friday that it swung to a bigger-than-expected loss in the first nine months as it absorbed claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that it swung to a bigger-than-expected loss in the first nine months as it absorbed claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The net loss of $285 million in the period compares with a profit of $1.3 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a loss of $130 million, according to a consensus forecast, and the company had already flagged the burden from the hurricane last week.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters