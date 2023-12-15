Swiss Re (SSREF) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 119.51

The average one-year price target for Swiss Re (OTC:SSREF) has been revised to 119.51 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of 105.41 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 99.64 to a high of 146.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.04% from the latest reported closing price of 112.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREF is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 19,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 73.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 67.23% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 952K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 2.11% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 960K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,201K shares, representing a decrease of 25.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 20.13% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 802K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREF by 5.18% over the last quarter.

