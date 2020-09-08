Swiss Re sees positive outlook for renewals

Contributor
Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Published

Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re said it was optimistic for renewals and expected price increases across all segments to continue driven by low interest rates, large claims and growing risks.

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said it was optimistic for renewals and expected price increases across all segments to continue driven by low interest rates, large claims and growing risks.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday it expected more opportunities for insurers and reinsurers due to a combination of improving insurance demand and growing exposures.

Swiss Re Institute forecasts a global growth rate of 3.3% in real terms for 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More