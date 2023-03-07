Swiss Re Secures $700 Mln Protection For Severe Underwriting Losses

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) announced it has successfully closed a multi-year stop-loss transaction with funding led by J.P. Morgan. The deal provides Swiss Re with $700 million in underwriting protection.

Swiss Re stated that the stop-loss transaction provides protection for severe underwriting losses across the Group for the financial years 2023-2027.

The Group expects the transaction to have a positive benefit for its regulatory and ratings capital requirements. Swiss Re noted that the transaction has been structured with the potential to increase to $1 billion in size.

