Markets

Swiss Re Secures $700 Mln Protection For Severe Underwriting Losses

March 07, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) announced it has successfully closed a multi-year stop-loss transaction with funding led by J.P. Morgan. The deal provides Swiss Re with $700 million in underwriting protection.

Swiss Re stated that the stop-loss transaction provides protection for severe underwriting losses across the Group for the financial years 2023-2027.

The Group expects the transaction to have a positive benefit for its regulatory and ratings capital requirements. Swiss Re noted that the transaction has been structured with the potential to increase to $1 billion in size.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.