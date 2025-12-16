Markets

Swiss Re Says Insured Losses From Natural Catastrophe Breaches $100 Bln For 6th Consecutive Year

December 16, 2025 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re AG (SREN.SW), the Swiss insurance major, Tuesday reported that the insured losses from natural catastrophes surpassed the $100 billion mark at $107 billion in 2025 for the sixth year in a row.

This was mainly driven by the unprecedented LA wildfire loss record in the first quarter of 2025 and severe convective storms which is a persistent global loss driver. 83 percent of the global insured losses of $107 billion came from the United States and was primarily driven by wildfires and severe convective storms.

The company observed that $107 billion is 24 percent lower than the $141 billion insured loss recorded in 2024.

