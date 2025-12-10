Swiss Re, RIQ Sign MoU To Advance AI-Driven Reinsurance Capabilities In UAE

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SREN.SW) and RIQ announced on Wednesday that they have just entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on expanding AI-driven reinsurance solutions throughout the UAE.

RIQ, which started in June 2025 thanks to a partnership between IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate, is developing an AI-focused reinsurance platform right from Abu Dhabi Global Market.

This collaboration will aim to enhance capacity solutions, explore new risk-origination avenues, and foster long-term cooperation.

SREN.SW is closed Wednesday's trading at CHF 128.50, up CHF 0.20 or 0.16 percent on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.