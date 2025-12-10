Markets

Swiss Re, RIQ Sign MoU To Advance AI-Driven Reinsurance Capabilities In UAE

December 10, 2025 — 11:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SREN.SW) and RIQ announced on Wednesday that they have just entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on expanding AI-driven reinsurance solutions throughout the UAE.

RIQ, which started in June 2025 thanks to a partnership between IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate, is developing an AI-focused reinsurance platform right from Abu Dhabi Global Market.

This collaboration will aim to enhance capacity solutions, explore new risk-origination avenues, and foster long-term cooperation.

SREN.SW is closed Wednesday's trading at CHF 128.50, up CHF 0.20 or 0.16 percent on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

