Swiss Re reports 73% rise in 2019 net profit, missing expectations

Points to natural and man-made catastrophes

Corporate solutions division posts loss

Combined ratio worsens to 107.8% from 104%

Add details

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected 73% rise in net profit in 2019, after big claims from natural and man-made catastrophes.

Net profit was $727 million during the period, up from $421 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $1.32 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The Zurich-based company pointed to losses from typhoons in Japan, a hurricane in the Atlantic, wildfires and floods in Australia, and problems with the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The corporate insurance arm also lost $647 million in the year, wider than a $405 million loss in 2018.

"We are taking proactive measures to put us at the forefront of adverse trends," Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said.

Swiss Re's combined ratio in its property and casualty division, a key measure of profitability, worsened to 107.8% versus 104% a year earlier. Readings below 100 indicate profitability. The company had expected the division's ratio to be about 98% this year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Michelle Martin)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.