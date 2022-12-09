Swiss Re proposes two new board members

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S will propose two new board members to shareholders at its AGM on April 12 next year, the reinsurance company said on Friday.

The company has put forward Vanessa Lau, Group CFO of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd 0388.HK, and Pia Tischhauser, who was on the executive committee of Boston Consulting Group until the end of 2021.

They would replace Renato Fassbind and Susan L. Wagner who will not stand for re-election, Swiss Re said.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

