Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 707 from CHF 698 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Swiss Re (SSREY) to CHF 707 from CHF 698 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Read More on SSREY:
- Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 132 from CHF 96 at Deutsche Bank
- Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 155 from CHF 140 at JPMorgan
- Swiss Re upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette
- Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 128 from CHF 120 at RBC Capital
- Swiss Re price target raised 8% to CHF 146.20 at Citi
