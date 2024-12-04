Swiss Re price target raised to CHF 155 from CHF 140 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Farooq Hanif raised the firm’s price target on Swiss Re (SSREY) to CHF 155 from CHF 140 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
