Swiss Re Posts Q3 Profit Of $102 Mln; Backs Recently Revised FY24 Profit View

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported Thursday its third-quarter net income of $102 million, and nine-month net income of $2.19 billion.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2024, Swiss Re maintained its outlook of Group net income of more than $3 billion for 2024, which was revised on November 7. The outlook assumes normal loss activity for the remainder of the year.

L&H Re continues to target a net income of approximately $1.5 billion for the full year.

For the third quarter and nine-month period of 2023, the company had recorded net profit of $1 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively.

According to the firm, the latest result was driven by resilient underwriting and investment contributions from all Business Units, partly offset by the strengthening of reserves related to P&C Re's US liability business in the third quarter.

Property & Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re net income was $603 million in the nine months, with combined ratio of 92.8%. Life & Health Reinsurance or L&H Re net income was $1.20 billion.

The Group insurance revenue amounted to $33.71 billion. The insurance service result, which reflects profitability of the underwriting activity, was $2.91 billion.

Swiss Re said it currently expects its losses resulting from Hurricane Milton to be less than $300 million, which will impact Group results in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger said, "We expect to update the market with new targets for 2025 next month."

