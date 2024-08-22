Swiss Re Posts Q2 Profit Of $996 Mln; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported Thursday a profit of $996 million in its second quarter, resulting in a net income of $2.09 billion for the first half of the year.

The company said the financial performance was supported by strong contributions from all Business Units.

Insurance revenue for the Group amounted to $22.5 billion. The insurance service result, which reflects profitability of the underwriting activity, was $2.9 billion.

Further, Swiss Re maintained its full-year targets.

Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Andreas Berger said, "After a strong start in the first half of this year, we maintain our 2024 targets, including Group net income of more than $3.6 billion. Amid a challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, we continue to focus on disciplined underwriting to maintain and where possible improve the resilience of our portfolios to enable delivery of consistent results."

