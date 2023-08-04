News & Insights

Swiss Re posts big jump in profit in line with expectations in H1

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

August 04, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims and Reporting by Friederike Heine for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that net profit rose sharply but in line with expectations in the first six months of the year as it recovered from a difficult period a year earlier.

The net profit of $1.45 billion in the period compares with a profit of $157 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.44 billion, according to a consensus forecast.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Reporting by Friederike Heine)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.