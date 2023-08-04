Swiss Re posts big jump in profit in line with expectations in H1

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that net profit rose sharply but in line with expectations in the first six months of the year as it recovered from a difficult period a year earlier.

The net profit of $1.45 billion in the period compares with a profit of $157 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $1.44 billion, according to a consensus forecast.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Reporting by Friederike Heine)

