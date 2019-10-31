Swiss Re nine month net profit up 23% despite big claims

Corrects headline to nine month, not Q3

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S on Thursday posted a 23% year-on-year rise in net profit in the first nine months, despite big claims from natural and man-made catastrophes.

Net profit was $1.34 billion during the period, up from $1.09 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a net profit of $1.37 billion, according to Reuters calculations and data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

