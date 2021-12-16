Swiss Re Names New Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer; Reorganises Group Operations

(RTTNews) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Thursday the appointment of Pravina Ladva as Group Chief Digital & Technology Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2022.

The company noted that Group Chief Operating Officer Anette Bronder will leave the company, and Group Operations will be reorganised.

In the new role, Ladva will lead all technology-related responsibilities. Corporate Real Estate & Services and Communications will report into Group Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Desquesses, and other functions will report into areas of the organisation that align with their mandates.

Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said the company is confident that Ladva will continue to advance digitalisation of its entire value chain in her new role.

Ladva is currently Swiss Re's Group Digital Transformation Officer, a role she has held since July 2020. Prior to this, she served as Chief Technology and Operations Officer for Swiss Re's digital white-label provider of property & casualty and life & health insurance, iptiQ.

Prior to joining Swiss Re in 2017, she held various roles at Barclaycard, including COO Digital Marketplace and CIO Barclaycard Business Solutions.

