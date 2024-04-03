Swiss Re Names Andreas Berger CEO, Succeeding Christian Mumenthaler

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Wednesday the appointment of Andreas Berger as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1. He succeeds Christian Mumenthaler, who will step down from the role after eight years as Group CEO and 25 years with Swiss Re.

Berger, who is currently CEO of Corporate Solutions, will step down from that role at the same time. Swiss Re has initiated the selection process for Berger's successor.

Mumenthaler joined Swiss Re in 1999. During Mumenthaler's eight-year tenure as CEO, Swiss Re's premiums earned and fee income grew from around $30 billion in 2015 to $45 billion in 2023.

Berger, aged 57, joined Swiss Re in March 2019 as CEO Corporate Solutions and member of the Group Executive Committee. Before that, he held leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group, Gerling, and Allianz.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re's Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "The Board unanimously determined that Andreas Berger is the right person to build on the firm's current momentum and lead Swiss Re into the next phase of its development. After five years with Swiss Re, he looks back on a convincing track record, underscored by the successful turnaround of the Corporate Solutions Business Unit he has led. He has demonstrated a strong focus on execution while at the same time innovating the business with data analytics-based solutions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.