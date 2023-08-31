Swiss Re Ltd - ADR (SSREY) Price Target Increased by 7.16% to 34.68

The average one-year price target for Swiss Re Ltd - ADR (OTC:SSREY) has been revised to 34.68 / share. This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 32.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.17 to a high of 56.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.05% from the latest reported closing price of 23.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREY is 0.02%, a decrease of 44.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.50% to 110K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 9.10% over the last quarter.

Beach Investment Counsel holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 17K shares.

Cozad Asset Management holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.