Swiss Re Ltd - ADR (SSREY) Price Target Increased by 34.49% to 34.59

The average one-year price target for Swiss Re Ltd - ADR (OTC:SSREY) has been revised to 34.59 / share. This is an increase of 34.49% from the prior estimate of 25.72 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.71 to a high of 58.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.07% from the latest reported closing price of 28.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREY is 0.02%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.79% to 120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 32K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 30K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 42.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 83.63% over the last quarter.

Beach Investment Counsel holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 4.02% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Cozad Asset Management holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 16.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.