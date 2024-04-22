News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Re Launches Augmented Version Of Underwriting Manual, Life Guide

April 22, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re launched an augmented version of its Life & Health underwriting manual Life Guide. The new version comes equipped with Swiss Re Life Guide Scout, a Generative AI-powered underwriting assistant, that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The company said the new feature helps to increase efficiency and quality of underwriting. Swiss Re Life Guide Scout allows underwriters to make professional queries, receiving an AI-generated answer, within seconds.

The company noted that Swiss Re Life Guide Scout is launched as a pilot programme in English. A wider roll-out is planned for later in the current year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.