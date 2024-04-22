Swiss Re Launches Augmented Version Of Underwriting Manual, Life Guide

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re launched an augmented version of its Life & Health underwriting manual Life Guide. The new version comes equipped with Swiss Re Life Guide Scout, a Generative AI-powered underwriting assistant, that integrates Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The company said the new feature helps to increase efficiency and quality of underwriting. Swiss Re Life Guide Scout allows underwriters to make professional queries, receiving an AI-generated answer, within seconds.

The company noted that Swiss Re Life Guide Scout is launched as a pilot programme in English. A wider roll-out is planned for later in the current year.

