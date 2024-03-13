News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Re Issues Notice For AGM; Proposes To Elect Jacques De Vaucleroy As Chairman Of Board

March 13, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re said, at 2024 AGM, it will propose the election of a new Chair of the Board of Directors. The Board proposed the re-election of Jacques de Vaucleroy as a member of the Board and his election as the new Chairman of the Board for a one-year term. Jacques de Vaucleroy has been chairing the Board in his role as Vice Chairman since Sergio Ermotti's resignation on 30 April 2023.

Also, Swiss Re's Board nominated Geraldine Matchett for election as a new, non-executive and independent member of the Board for a one-year term. Geraldine Matchett was Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at DSM-Firmenich Ltd from 2020 to 2023, where she served as CFO from 2014 to 2020.

Swiss Re's Board decided to propose a 6% dividend increase to $6.80 per share.

The AGM will be held on 12 April 2024 in the Hallenstadion, Zurich.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.