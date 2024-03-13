Swiss Re Issues Notice For AGM; Proposes To Elect Jacques De Vaucleroy As Chairman Of Board

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re said, at 2024 AGM, it will propose the election of a new Chair of the Board of Directors. The Board proposed the re-election of Jacques de Vaucleroy as a member of the Board and his election as the new Chairman of the Board for a one-year term. Jacques de Vaucleroy has been chairing the Board in his role as Vice Chairman since Sergio Ermotti's resignation on 30 April 2023.

Also, Swiss Re's Board nominated Geraldine Matchett for election as a new, non-executive and independent member of the Board for a one-year term. Geraldine Matchett was Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at DSM-Firmenich Ltd from 2020 to 2023, where she served as CFO from 2014 to 2020.

Swiss Re's Board decided to propose a 6% dividend increase to $6.80 per share.

The AGM will be held on 12 April 2024 in the Hallenstadion, Zurich.

