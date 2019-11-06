Swiss Re in talks with China Pacific over stake in Chinese insurer

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S is exploring an investment in a possible primary offering of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. 601601.SS (CPIC) securities, the Swiss reinsurer said on Wednesday.

"No definitive agreement has been entered into between Swiss Re and CPIC," Swiss Re said in a statement. "Separately, Swiss Re has no current intention of issuing new shares or making treasury shares available to any potential investor."

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.