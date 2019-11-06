Swiss Re in talks with China Pacific over stake in Chinese insurer

Swiss Re is exploring an investment in a possible primary offering of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. (CPIC) securities, the Swiss reinsurer said on Wednesday.

"No definitive agreement has been entered into between Swiss Re and CPIC," Swiss Re said in a statement. "Separately, Swiss Re has no current intention of issuing new shares or making treasury shares available to any potential investor."

