Swiss Re, IKEA team up on home insurance

Swiss Re's digital platform and Swedish home furnishings group IKEA have joined forces to offer home insurance policies via IKEA's website, the Swiss financial group said on Tuesday.

The product is being rolled out in Switzerland and Singapore first.

Swiss Re's iptiQ platform -- which provides property, casualty, life and health insurance products to business partners -- is handling the insurance cover and customer interfaces, Swiss Re said in a statement.

