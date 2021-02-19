Swiss Re Group FY20 Net Income, Excl. COVID-19 Claims And Reserves, Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re Group (SSREY.PK) posted a Group net loss of $878 million for fiscal year 2020. Excluding COVID-19 claims and reserves of $3.9 billion, Group net income increased to $2.2 billion from $727 million, prior year.

For fiscal 2020, net premiums earned and fee income increased to $40.77 billion from $38.59 billion, previous year.

Swiss Re's Group CEO Christian Mumenthaler said: "We are confident in the outlook for 2021 with COVID-19 losses mostly behind us."

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 5.90 Swiss francs per share at the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2021.

