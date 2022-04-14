Markets
JPM

Swiss Re Gets $1.15 Bln In Protection For Severe Underwriting-related Losses

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) has successfully closed a multi-year stop-loss transaction, which covers underwriting risks across the entire Swiss Re Group. The financing was ultimately provided by J.P. Morgan and various institutional investors. Swiss Re now has protection from severe underwriting losses for the financial years 2022-2026.

The deal uses a segregated account of the existing Matterhorn Re Ltd. special purpose insurer vehicle. J.P. Morgan provided $1 billion financing via a senior loan, while various institutional investors will participate via a $150 million investment in junior insurance-linked notes issued by the segregated account.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular