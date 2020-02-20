Swiss Re FY19 Profit Up 73%; To Propose Dividend Increase, Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported that Thursday that its net income for full-year 2019 surged 73 percent to $727 million from $421 million last year, reflecting strong net income growth at Life &Health Reinsurance as well as excellent investment performance.

The company noted that the Group's property and casualty businesses were impacted by $2.7 billion in large losses from natural catastrophes and man-made events, as well as by increased claims in US casualty.

Group net premiums earned and fee income for the year rose 12 percent to $38.59 billion from $34.46 billion last year, primarily driven by premium growth in P&C Re.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Swiss Re said it will focus on completing the sale of ReAssure and improving the performance of Corporate solutions through active portfolio pruning and rate increases.

The company's board of directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) a dividend increase of 5 percent to 5.90 Swiss Francs per share and share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss Francs.

The company also said that Jonathan Isherwood has been appointed CEO Reinsurance Americas, Regional President and member of the Group Executive Committee, succeeding Eric Smith, who has decided to retire.

Isherwood is currently Head of Globals Reinsurance. He will take over responsibilities as CEO Reinsurance Americas starting 1 April 2020 and assume the role of Regional President Americas and join the Group Executive Committee effective 14 August 2020.

