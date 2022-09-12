Swiss Re expects rise in demand amid global uncertainty

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S said that global geopolitical tensions, macroeconomic developments and climate change have heightened demand for risk protection.

The reinsurer plans to further grow its natural catastrophe portfolio, where the market is forecast to grow to $48 billion from $35 billion in the next four years, it said on Monday.

"As we see cost drivers accelerating in this dynamic risk environment, insurance premiums must be carefully calibrated to keep pace," said Moses Ojeisekhoba, chief executive officer reinsurance, in a statement.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by John Revill)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.