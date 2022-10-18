Swiss Re expects Q3 loss due to Hurricane Ian claims

Michael Shields. Reuters
Published

Swiss Re expects a third-quarter loss of around $500 million after absorbing preliminary claims from Hurricane Ian of approximately $1.3 billion, the Swiss group said on Tuesday.

"While the 2022 target of 10% Group ROE is unlikely to be reached given the impact from natural catastrophes, the Ukraine war and financial market volatility, the Group remains confident in the mid-term outlook and committed to its 2024 profitability goals," it said in a statement.

