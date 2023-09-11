Swiss Re expects continued growth momentum for non-life reinsurance

Adds details, comment

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S expects growth momentum for non-life reinsurance to increase faster than overall economic growth during the next decade as losses rise from natural catastrophes, the company said on Monday.

New risk pools - where insurers come together to provide protection to insurance companies against catastrophic risks like floods and earthquakes - will aid the development, it added.

The world's second-largest reinsurer gave its market outlook ahead of January 2024 renewal discussions between insurers and reinsurers at the Rendez Vous de Septembre industry meeting in Monaco.

"The non-life reinsurance market is expected to grow above GDP, driven mainly by inflation and urbanisation," Swiss Re said in a statement.

"The 10-year outlook for the market in USD shows nominal growth of approximately 5.4% per year, or around 3% if adjusted for inflation."

Evolving natural catastrophe risks also requires adaptations in underwriting, the company added.

Rising losses from natural catastrophes are "strongly impacting" the property reinsurance market, with insured losses of $100 billion per annum expected to recur, it said.

As a result, demand for natural catastrophe property reinsurance is likely to remain high.

"At the same time, the main risk drivers remain unchanged: extreme weather events, urbanisation, higher property values and inflation."

