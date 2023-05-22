Swiss Re decides to leave Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Monday it had decided to leave the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, without giving a reason for the decision.

It follows the exit of Munich Re MUVGn.DE at the end of March, citing antitrust concerns, and Zurich Insurance ZURN.S and Hannover Re in April.

(Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman)

