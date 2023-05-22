News & Insights

Swiss Re decides to leave Net-Zero Insurance Alliance

Credit: REUTERS/MORITZ HAGER

May 22, 2023 — 12:35 pm EDT

Written by Tom Sims. for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Monday it had decided to leave the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, without giving a reason for the decision.

It follows the exit of Munich Re MUVGn.DE at the end of March, citing antitrust concerns, and Zurich Insurance ZURN.S and Hannover Re in April.

(Reporting by Tom Sims. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.