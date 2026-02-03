Swiss Re (DB:SR9) Price Target Decreased by 11.82% to 145.86

The average one-year price target for Swiss Re (DB:SR9) has been revised to 145,86 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.82% from the prior estimate of 165,40 € dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 129,79 € to a high of 182,95 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from the latest reported closing price of 136,25 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 17.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR9 is 0.39%, an increase of 5.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.66% to 26,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,261K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,116K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR9 by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,650K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR9 by 6.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,969K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR9 by 3.75% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,027K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR9 by 3.66% over the last quarter.

EFV - iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF holds 848K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares , representing an increase of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR9 by 0.01% over the last quarter.

