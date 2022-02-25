Swiss Re Covid cure is risky route back to health

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Swiss Re on Friday provided an insight into the cost of America’s Covid-19 tragedy. The $30 billion company reported a $2 billion pre-tax profit hit from life insurance policies for working-age people, who died in greater numbers than expected due to the pandemic. Net income https://www.swissre.com/dam/jcr:dc305014-870c-46b4-87e4-60982c023f9d/fy-2021-slides-presentation-doc.pdf was just $1.4 billion last year, well below the $1.9 billion expected by analysts. Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler also kept the Swiss company’s dividend flat; in contrast to rival Munich Re which on Wednesday raised its payout and launched a share buyback. Swiss Re shares fell as much as 7% on Friday morning.

Mumenthaler reckons the company’s life and health business will deliver $300 million of net income this year, around half of what analysts had pencilled in. He plans to expand further in reinsuring against natural catastrophes. That’s a gamble: natural disaster insurance losses hit $130 billion globally last year, 76% above the average this century, according to insurance broker Aon. Hurricanes and wildfires could prove just as hard to predict as a deadly pandemic. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Ukraine war flashes neon warning lights for chips

Lloyds CEO’s growth push looks like a sideshow

Qantas upgrades employees to equity class

Activist wins despite Macy’s rebuff

Rio’s black marks obscure its dividend dazzle

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.