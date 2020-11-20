Swiss Re confims targets as it grapples with pandemic

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S on Friday said it was confirming its financial targets despite the coronavirus pandemic that has pressured the industry.

Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler, in a statement ahead of a presentation to investors, said that the pandemic will "remain an earnings and not a capital event...with declining exposures going forward".

