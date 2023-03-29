Swiss Re Chairman Sergio Ermotti To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re AG (SSREY) said Wednesday that, to fully concentrate on his chief executive officer role at UBS, the Reinsurer's Chairman Sergio Ermotti intends to step down after the Annual General Meeting.

Swiss Re noted that it will immediately start the search to identify a successor. In the interim, Jacques de Vaucleroy will chair the Board of Directors until a new Chairperson has been elected by an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders.

The Swiss Re Board has nominated Jacques de Vaucleroy as new Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director subject to his re-election as Board member by shareholders, effective post AGM.

Sergio Ermotti has agreed to confirm his availability for re-election at the upcoming Swiss Re AGM on 12 April 2023.

