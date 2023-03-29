Markets

Swiss Re Chairman Sergio Ermotti To Step Down

March 29, 2023 — 01:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re AG (SSREY) said Wednesday that, to fully concentrate on his chief executive officer role at UBS, the Reinsurer's Chairman Sergio Ermotti intends to step down after the Annual General Meeting.

Swiss Re noted that it will immediately start the search to identify a successor. In the interim, Jacques de Vaucleroy will chair the Board of Directors until a new Chairperson has been elected by an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders.

The Swiss Re Board has nominated Jacques de Vaucleroy as new Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director subject to his re-election as Board member by shareholders, effective post AGM.

Sergio Ermotti has agreed to confirm his availability for re-election at the upcoming Swiss Re AGM on 12 April 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.