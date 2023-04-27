Swiss Re Chairman Ermotti to step down on April 30

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S Chairman Sergio Ermotti will step down from his post on April 30, the company said on Thursday, to "fully focus" on his new role as chief executive of UBS UBSG.S.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, will lead the search for a successor and will chair the board in the interim, it added.

Ermotti, who has been chairman of Swiss Re since 2021, is returning to UBS where he will oversee the massive merger with rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

