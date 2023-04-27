News & Insights

Swiss Re Chairman Ermotti to step down on April 30

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

April 27, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S Chairman Sergio Ermotti will step down from his post on April 30, the company said on Thursday, to "fully focus" on his new role as chief executive of UBS UBSG.S.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, Swiss Re Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director, will lead the search for a successor and will chair the board in the interim, it added.

Ermotti, who has been chairman of Swiss Re since 2021, is returning to UBS where he will oversee the massive merger with rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse CSGN.S.

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Rachel More)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.