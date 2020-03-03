Swiss Re Board To Nominate UBS Chief Sergio Ermotti For Election - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) announced Tuesday that UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti will be nominated for election by Swiss Re's Board of Directors in 2020 as a new, non-executive and independent member of the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 17 April 2020 for a one-year term of office.

Ermotti will also be nominated to succeed Walter Kielholz as Chairman of the Board.

Ermotti has been Group Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Group Executive Board of UBS Group since 2011. Before joining UBS, he was Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer at UniCredit. He started his professional career at Merrill Lynch in 1987.

