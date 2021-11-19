Swiss Re, Baidu team up in autonomous driving business

ZURICH, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Swiss Re SRENH.S and Chinese tech group Baidu 9888.HK are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday.

Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu's autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms.

"This partnership will advance risk management research and insurance protection for autonomous vehicles, representing an important step forward in building a comprehensive ecosystem of mobility services," Swiss Re said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel)

