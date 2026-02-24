Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt (SSREY) Price Target Decreased by 10.43% to 44.97

The average one-year price target for Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SSREY) has been revised to $44.97 / share. This is a decrease of 10.43% from the prior estimate of $50.21 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.74 to a high of $85.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.13% from the latest reported closing price of $31.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Re AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSREY is 0.00%, an increase of 89.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.36% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 24.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 20.59% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSREY by 24.36% over the last quarter.

Cozad Asset Management holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.