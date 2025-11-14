Swiss Re 9-month Net Income Rises; On-track To Meet FY Net Income Target

(RTTNews) - Swiss Re (SREN.SW) reported net income of $4.0 billion for the first nine months of 2025, compared with net income of $2.2 billion, last year. The company said the increase in net income was primarily driven by significantly higher underwriting profit in P&C Re. The insurance service result, which reflects the underwriting profit earned in the period, was $4.8 billion, compared with $2.9 billion, previous year. Insurance revenue for the Group was $32.0 billion, compared with $33.7 billion for the same period in 2024.

Swiss Re's CEO Andreas Berger said: "We are well on-track to meet our Group net income target of more than $4.4 billion for the full year and our combined ratio targets for both of our property and casualty businesses."

Swiss Re reported profit of $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $85 million, a year ago. The reinvestment yield for the third quarter was 4.3%.

