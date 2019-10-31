Swiss Re 9-month Group Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) on Thursday reported 23 percent growth in net income for the nine-month period, backed by growth in Reinsurance and an excellent investment result.

The Group's net income totaled $1.3 billion, compared to $1.1 billion a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings amounted to 4.52 cents, versus last year's 3.53 cents.

For nine months, net premiums earned and fee income rose by 10 percent to $28.4 billion, mainly driven by growth in P&C Re premiums.

The Group's ROE for the period was 6.0 percent versus 4.7 percent last year. Swiss Re reported an ROI of 4.3 percent, up from 2.8 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Swiss Re's Group CFO John Dacey said, "The Group's results in the first nine months underline the strength of our franchise. Despite multiple large natural catastrophe and man-made claims affecting the business, our capital position remains very strong..."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.