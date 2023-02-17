Swiss Re 2022 net profit down 67%; sees brighter outlook for 2023

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re SRENH.S said on Friday that net profit for 2022 fell 67% as it faced claims from Hurricane Ian in Florida, pandemic losses, and high inflation, but it sees a big jump in 2023 profit.

Net profit of $472 million in the period compares with a profit of $1.437 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 450 million, according to a consensus forecast.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Oliver Hirt, Editing by Rachel More)

