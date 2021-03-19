Swiss rare disease biotech VectivBio Holding files for a $100 million US IPO

VectivBio Holding, a Swiss Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for rare gastrointestinal disorders, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company's current product pipeline is focused on rare gastrointestinal disorders. Its candidate, apraglutide, is a next generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) being developed for a range of rare GI diseases, with an initial focus on short bowel syndrome (SBS). Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 trial for the treatment of SBS-IF, with topline results expected in the 2H23.



The Basel, Switzerland-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VECT. VectivBio Holding filed confidentially on December 23, 2020. BofA Securities, SVB Leerink and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



