World Markets

Swiss prosecutors start Glencore criminal probe

Contributors
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Michael Shields Reuters
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Glencore Plc said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had opened a criminal probe into its failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Adds detail

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc GLEN.L said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had opened a criminal probe into its failure to have measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Swiss-based commodity miner and trader said it will cooperate with the investigation.

Glencore is the subject of a number of corruption and bribery investigations by entities including the U.S. Department of Justice and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

Glencore mines copper and cobalt from Congo, where its links to Israeli billionaire businessman Dan Gertler has been the subject of scrutiny.

Gertler was sanctioned by the United States in 2017 over allegations he used his friendship with former DRC President Joseph Kabila to secure sweetheart mining deals.

He denied all allegations of impropriety at the time.

Congo is the world's largest producer of cobalt, used in batteries for electric vehicles, and Africa's biggest miner of copper.

The OAG was not immediately available for comment.

The numerous probes and exposure to coal have seen Glencore's shares underperform its peers.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar, Zandi Shabalala, Michael Shields and Helen Reid; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular