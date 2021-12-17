Swiss prosecutors review Credit Suisse chairman's quarantine breach

Contributors
Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Published

Prosecutors in the Swiss canton of St Gallen say they are reviewing a breach of quarantine rules by Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, an offence that could see him fined up to 5000 Swiss francs ($5,420.64).

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in the Swiss canton of St Gallen say they are reviewing a breach of quarantine rules by Credit Suisse CSGN.S Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, an offence that could see him fined up to 5000 Swiss francs ($5,420.64).

The bank said on Dec. 8 that Horta-Osorio broke the rules during a November trip to Switzerland when he left the country earlier than a 10-day quarantine period allowed.

Horta-Osorio apologised and said he regretted the mistake and would report himself to the relevant authorities. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutors Office of St Gallen said it had received a submission about the incident.

"The proceedings are pending," the spokesperson said, adding no further information could be provided.

A representative for Horta-Osorio declined to comment.

Credit Suisse has said he entered Switzerland on Nov 28 and left on Dec 1 when a 10-day quarantine was required. Switzerland's banking regulator has said it is also in touch with the bank over the matter.

The incident comes after the Portuguese banker has said stamping out bad and reckless behaviour at the scandal-hit bank was his priority. Swiss media have honed in on the affair as damaging his ability to reform the bank's culture.

($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Oliver Hirt Writing by Rachel Armstrong;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters