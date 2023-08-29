Swiss prosecutor files indictment against former Algerian minister

GENEVA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Attorney General has filed an indictment against a former Algerian minister for suspected crimes against humanity committed during Algeria's civil war, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The indictment against Khaled Nezzar, former defence minister, is in connection with alleged crimes committed between 1992-1994, the statement said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Rachel More)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

