News & Insights

World Markets

Swiss prosecutor files indictment against former Algerian minister

August 29, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge for Reuters ->

GENEVA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Attorney General has filed an indictment against a former Algerian minister for suspected crimes against humanity committed during Algeria's civil war, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The indictment against Khaled Nezzar, former defence minister, is in connection with alleged crimes committed between 1992-1994, the statement said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Rachel More)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.