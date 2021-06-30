US Markets

Swiss probe suspected bribery, money laundering in Ecuador oil trading

John Miller Reuters
Swiss federal prosecutors said on Wednesday they are investigating whether crimes including suspected bribery or money laundering linked to Ecuador oil trading were committed in Switzerland, a probe kicked off by a criminal case in the United States.

U.S. prosecutors are investigating "the suspected bribery of Ecuadorian public officials and money laundering allegedly committed by a former employee of a group of commodity trading companies based notably in Geneva," the Swiss attorney general's office said in a statement.

"The Swiss investigation aims to clarify whether in relation to this complex of facts any offences could have been committed on Swiss soil."

