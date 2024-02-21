Swiss private bank EFG sees profit soar 50% in 2023

Adds details

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - EFG International EFGN.S on Wednesday reported a 50% jump in net profit to 303.2 million Swiss francs ($344.35 million) last year, marking a record profit for the Swiss private bank which has hired extensively from Credit Suisse in the wake of the bank's collapse.

Assets under management shrank slightly to 142.2 billion from 143.1 billion francs at the end of 2022, less than the 145.5 billion estimated by analysts at Vontobel.

The bank, which proposed a 22% increase in its dividend to 0.55 per share for 2023, said the strong Swiss franc had more than offset the inflows and positive market performance.

"Our record profit and our strong operational performance demonstrate that we are delivering on our strategy more rapidly than originally envisaged, which puts us a year ahead of plan," EFG's CEO Giorgio Pradelli said.

Money inflows for the full year were 6.2 billion francs, with EFG already reporting net new assets of 5.2 billion for the first 10 months of 2023.

The bank has been on the pursuit of wealthy clients, hiring 141 new client relationship officers last year and taking over whole teams from Credit Suisse, including in the exclusive ski resorts of St. Moritz and Gstaad.

With clients often following relationship managers, which on average manage over 300 million francs at EFG, the new hires are expected to accelerate inflows in the coming years.

In a separate announcement, EFG said it was nominating the digital expert Prasanna Gopalakrishnan to join its board of directors and succeed Bernd-A. von Maltzan, who has decided to not stand for re-election.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More and John Revill)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.