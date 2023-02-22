Swiss private bank EFG International reports dip in annual profit

February 22, 2023 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EFG International's EFGN.S net profit fell 1.7% to 202.4 million Swiss francs ($218.50 million) last year, the Swiss private bank said on Wednesday.

Assets under management declined to 143.1 billion from 172 billion Swiss francs at the end of 2021, almost matching the 143.6 billion predicted by analysts at Zuercher Kantonalbank and a slight increase from the 140.9 billion francs the company reported at the end of the third quarter.

($1 = 0.9263 Swiss francs)

