Swiss Prime Site Names Marcel Kucher CEO; Succeeds René Zahnd

(RTTNews) - Swiss Prime Site AG (SPSN.SW), a real estate investment company, on Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Marcel Kucher as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Marcel Kucher will take over from René Zahnd, who has led the company since January 2016. Zahnd and the Board planned the succession as he neared his 10-year tenure.

Kucher has served as Swiss Prime Site's Chief Financial Officer since July 2021. Previously, Kucher held senior roles at Peach Property Group as CFO and COO.

The Board cited Kucher's strategic skills, operational execution, experience in acquisitions, and corporate finance expertise as reasons for the unanimous appointment.

The company has begun a search for a new CFO. The company is following a search involving internal and external candidates.

Swiss Prime Site closed trading, 0.45% lesser at CHF 111.10 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

