Swiss Prime Site downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Swiss Prime Site (SWPRF) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of CHF 99. The company’s momentum is starting to slow with tailwinds from indexation and lower interest rates both fading, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

